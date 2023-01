(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States has imposed sanctions on six individuals and 12 entities in connection with Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the Treasury announced on Thursday.

"Today, the U.S.

Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is taking additional actions to degrade the Russian Federation's capacity to wage war against Ukraine by sanctioning six individuals and 12 entities," the press release said.

The list includes Russian cargo airline Aviacon Zitotrans, UAV developer Ural Civil Aviation Factory, Joint Stock Company National Aviation Service Company, LLC Research & Production Enterprise Prima, Federal State Unitary Enterprise Scientific and Production Enterprise Gamma, as well as state-owned enterprise Almaz-Antey and its CEO Yan Novikov, among others.