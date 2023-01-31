US Sanctions 6 Individuals, 3 Entities on Myanmar Coup Anniversary - Treasury

The United States has targeted six individuals and three entities in Myanmar with sanctions to mark the second anniversary of the military coup in the country, the Treasury announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The United States has targeted six individuals and three entities in Myanmar with sanctions to mark the second anniversary of the military coup in the country, the Treasury announced on Tuesday.

"Today, on the day before the two-year anniversary of the brutal military coup d'état that deposed Burma's democratically elected government, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating six individuals and three entities connected to Burma's military regime pursuant to Executive Order (E.O) 14014," the press release said. "This action will occur in conjunction with actions taken by both the United Kingdom and Canada."

The sanctions target the Union Election Commission (UEC), Mining Enterprise No 1 and Mining Enterprise No 2.

The Treasury noted that following the coup, Burma's military appointed new members to the UEC, including sanctioned Thein Soe, in order to invalidate the results of the November 2020 elections.

The United States has also sanctioned Union Minister of Energy Myo Myint Oo, as well as executives of the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise Aung Min and Than Min.

"Additionally, despite the international condemnation of the collateral damage caused by aerial attacks, Burma's Air Force has continued to launch airstrikes using Russia-made aircraft against pro-democracy forces that have killed civilians and caused the displacement of tens of thousands of people," the release added. "General Maung Maung Kyaw, who was previously the head of Burma's Air Force and was designated pursuant to E.O. 14014 on February 22, 2021, was replaced by Htun Aung, who was previously the Air Force's Chief of Staff, on January 12, 2022. Htun Aung is being designated pursuant to E.O. 14014 for being a leader or official of the military or security forces of Burma."

The Treasury also imposed sanctions against former military official Hla Swe and the daughter of previously designated Tay Za, Htoo Htwe Tay Za.