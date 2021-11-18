US Sanctions 6 Iranian Cyber Actors, 2 Charged for Alleged Meddling in 2020 Election

The United States has sanctioned six Iranian hackers and charged two of them for allegedly meddling in the 2020 US presidential election, the departments of Justice and Treasury announced on Thursday

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated six Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13848, 'Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election,' for attempting to influence the 2020 US presidential election," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

The Justice Department announced in a separate press release that two of the six Iranian hackers, Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashia, have been charged in a US court their involvement in a cyber campaign to intimidate and influence voters in the 2020 US presidential election.