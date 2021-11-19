US Sanctions 6 Iranian Cyber Actors, 2 Charged for Alleged Meddling in 2020 Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United States has sanctioned six Iranian hackers and charged two of them for allegedly meddling in the 2020 presidential election, the departments of Justice and Treasury announced on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated six Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13848, 'Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election,' for attempting to influence the 2020 US presidential election," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

The Justice Department announced in a separate press release that two of the six Iranian hackers, Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashia, have been charged in a US court over their involvement in a cyber campaign to intimidate and influence voters in the 2020 US presidential election.

The United States is offering up to $10 million for information on Kazemi and Kashia, according to the State Department.

From September to October 2020, according to the Justice Department, Kazemi, Kashia and several other of their accomplices attempted to breach about 11 state voter websites, including state voter registration websites and state voter information websites.

They successfully hacked the computer system of a particular US state and downloaded information of more than 100,000 of the state's voters.

In October 2020, several members of the influence campaign claimed to be a group of Proud Boys volunteers sent false election fraud information via Facebook messages and emails to Republican Senators, Republican members of Congress, White House advisers, individuals associated with former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, and members of the media, the Justice Department said.

The false election messages claimed the Democratic Party was planning to steal the 2020 presidential election by hacking state voter websites, the Justice Department said.

Other Iranian hackers allegedly involved in the influence campaign and sanctioned by the US government include Mostafa Sarmadi, Hosein Akbari Nodeh, Mohammad Bagher Shirinkar, and Seyyed Mehdi Hashemi Toghroljerdi.