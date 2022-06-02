UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 6 Leaders Of Mexican Drug Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 10:26 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The US government has imposed sanctions on six leaders of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) in Mexico, the Department of the Treasury announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated six individuals pursuant to Executive Order 14059 because of their support for, or actions on behalf of CJNG, a violent Mexico-based organization that traffics a significant proportion of the fentanyl and other deadly drugs that enter the United States," the release said.

The sanctions followed a collaboration between the Treasury Department, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with support from the US Customs and Border Protection agency (CBP) and the Mexican government, the release said.

Among the six sanctioned individuals are Severo Flores Mendoza, police chief of Ameca in Jalisco; Julio Cesar Montero Pinzon who is alleged to be a member of a violent CJNG enforcement group based in Puerto Vallarta; and Montero Pinzon, the release added.

The US government also sanctioned Saul Alejandro Rincon Godoy, a senior member of CJNG who recently died in Puerto Vallarta following a confrontation with the Mexican authorities, according to the release.

