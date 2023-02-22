US Sanctions 6 Mexican Nationals, 6 Entities for Ties to Cartel Drug Operations - Treasury

The United States is sanctioning six Mexican nationals and six Mexico-based entities for ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and its drug trade operations, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday

"Led by brothers Ludim Zamudio Lerma and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma, this network is responsible for diverting illicit precursor chemicals directly into the hands of Sinaloa Cartel members and laboratory operators, further bolstering the Sinaloa Cartel's role as the preeminent facilitator of illicit fentanyl and other deadly drugs being trafficked into the United States," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The precursor chemicals provided by the network to the cartel are used in "super labs" that produce 10 or more Pounds of an illicit narcotic per production cycle, the statement said.

The sanctioned individuals were designated for having engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activities that contributed to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production, the statement said.

The action is part of a whole-of-government effort by the US to counter the global threat posed by drug trafficking, which causes tens of thousands of deaths in the US every year, the statement said.

The US will continue to target and pursue accountability for foreign illicit drug actors, the statement added.