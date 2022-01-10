UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 09:29 PM

The United States has sanctioned another six Nicaraguan officials in connection with fraudulent November elections, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Monday

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated six officials of the Government of Nicaragua pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13851. President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo are scheduled to be inaugurated today following fraudulent national elections orchestrated by their regime in November, further consolidating their control of power to the detriment of the Nicaraguan people.," the Treasury said.

The Monday action, in particular, targeted officials of the Nicaraguan military, the Nicaraguan minister of defense, the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Mail (TELCOR), and the state-owned Nicaraguan Mining Company (ENIMINAS).

"The Ortega-Murillo regime continues its subjugation of democracy through effectuating sham elections, silencing peaceful opposition, and holding hundreds of people as political prisoners.

The United States and our partners are sending a clear message to President Ortega, Vice President Murillo, and their inner circle that we continue to stand with the Nicaraguan people in their calls for the immediate release of these political prisoners and a return to democracy," Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said.

Nicaragua held its presidential and parliamentary elections on November 7, with Daniel Ortega securing a fourth consecutive five-year term. Since early June, several dozen opposition politicians and activists have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including seven presidential candidates. Critics of Ortega accuse him of having cracked down on opponents ahead of the elections.

In November, President Joe Biden proclaimed nearly all Nicaraguan officials, including Ortega and his spouse, barred from entering the United States in response to alleged "repressive and abusive" acts by the Central American nation's government.

