US Sanctions 6 Nigerians Involved in $6Mln Theft Scheme - Treasury Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The US government has sanctioned six Nigerian nationals involved in a scheme to steal more than $6 million from residents in the United States, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, in a coordinated action with the US Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against six Nigerian nationals for conducting an elaborate scheme to steal over six million Dollars from victims across the United States," the release said.

The Treasury Department explained that the six designated individuals were involved in a scheme known as business email compromise, which they used to target US business and individuals.

The six impersonated business executives and were able to get wire transfers from legitimate business accounts, the release said.

The six designated individuals also participated in a scheme known as romance fraud whereby they masqueraded as affection partners to gain trust from the victims, the release added.