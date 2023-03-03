US Sanctions 6 Russians Under Global Magnitsky Act - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States targeted six Russian nationals, including judges in the case of opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, with Global Magnitsky sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Elena Anatolievna Lenskaya, Andrei Andreevich Zadachin, and Danila Yurievich Mikheev for their involvement in serious human rights abuse against human rights defender, prominent opposition leader, author, and historian Vladimir Kara-Murza (Kara-Murza)," the Treasury said in a statement.

In addition, the Treasury sanctioned Russian Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko; Diana Mishchenko, the judge who "issued the initial ruling approving Kara-Murza's arrest and sentenced him to 15 days in jail;" and Ilya Kozlov, the judge who denied Kara-Murza's appeal of Mishchenko's administrative arrest ruling, according to the statement.