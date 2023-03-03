UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 6 Russians Under Global Magnitsky Act - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 09:56 PM

US Sanctions 6 Russians Under Global Magnitsky Act - Treasury

The United States targeted six Russian nationals, including judges in the case of opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, with Global Magnitsky sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States targeted six Russian nationals, including judges in the case of opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, with Global Magnitsky sanctions, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Elena Anatolievna Lenskaya, Andrei Andreevich Zadachin, and Danila Yurievich Mikheev for their involvement in serious human rights abuse against human rights defender, prominent opposition leader, author, and historian Vladimir Kara-Murza (Kara-Murza)," the Treasury said in a statement.

In addition, the Treasury sanctioned Russian Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko; Diana Mishchenko, the judge who "issued the initial ruling approving Kara-Murza's arrest and sentenced him to 15 days in jail;" and Ilya Kozlov, the judge who denied Kara-Murza's appeal of Mishchenko's administrative arrest ruling, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United States Opposition

Recent Stories

Farewell for police officers' held in Lahore

Farewell for police officers' held in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Secretary forests, fisheries and wildlife South Pu ..

Secretary forests, fisheries and wildlife South Punjab Sarfraz Magsi reviews pro ..

1 minute ago
 'Marketing skill imperative for entrepreneurs to o ..

'Marketing skill imperative for entrepreneurs to overcome poverty issues'

1 minute ago
 UN Statement on Destruction of Ukraine Cultural Pr ..

UN Statement on Destruction of Ukraine Cultural Property Aims to Demonize Russia ..

1 minute ago
 Workshop on "Biosafety and Biosecurity Practices" ..

Workshop on "Biosafety and Biosecurity Practices" concludes at Turbat University ..

1 minute ago
 President Joe Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US ..

President Joe Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US Not Seeking Regime Change in ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.