UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 7 Central American Officials Over Alleged Corruption - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Sanctions 7 Central American Officials Over Alleged Corruption - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United States has sanctioned seven Central American officials, including Guatemala's Attorney General, over alleged corruption, US State Secretary Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

"Today we are adding seven perpetrators to the United States' Undemocratic and Corrupt Actors list, under section 353 of the United States-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act, which generally makes the perpetrators ineligible for visas and admission to the United States," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken pointed out that the United States is committed to supporting the people of northern Central America by fortifying democracy, rule of law and accountability, which he said are the keys to a brighter future.

"To advance this priority, today we are adding seven perpetrators to the United States' Undemocratic and Corrupt Actors list, under section 353 of the United States-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act, which generally makes the perpetrators ineligible for visas and admission to the United States," the statement said.

In El Salvador, the US government sanctioned Elsy Duenas De Aviles, Oscar Alberto Lopez Jerez, Hector Nahun Martinez Garcia, Jose Angel Perez Chacon, and Luis Javier Suarez Magana, who are current Magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, the statement said.

The magistrates undermined democratic processes or institutions by accepting direct appointments to the Chamber by the Legislative Assembly, in a process that appears to have contravened the Salvadoran constitution, the statement also said.

The previous five Magistrates were abruptly removed without legitimate cause following the May 1 seating of the newly elected Legislative Assembly," the statement added.

In Guatemala, the US government sanctioned Maria Consuelo Porras Argueta De Porres, current Attorney General, who, according to Washington "obstructed investigations into acts of corruption by interfering with criminal investigations," the statement said.

Also Guatemala's Angel Arnoldo Pineda Avila, current Secretary General of the MP, "obstructed investigations into acts of corruption by interfering in anticorruption probes," and was also sanctioned, the statement added.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Supreme Court Washington Democracy Guatemala El Salvador United States Chamber May Criminals Oscar Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

16 minutes ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago
 Minister seeks timeline for setting up new cement ..

Minister seeks timeline for setting up new cement plants

6 minutes ago
 UK Disappointed by Russia's 'Undue Limitations' on ..

UK Disappointed by Russia's 'Undue Limitations' on Election Monitoring - Foreign ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.