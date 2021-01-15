UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions 7 Entities, 2 Persons Over Alleged Ties To Iran Shipping Entities - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:41 PM

US Sanctions 7 Entities, 2 Persons Over Alleged Ties to Iran Shipping Entities - Pompeo

The United States has designated seven entities and two individuals for allegedly flouting US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The United States has designated seven entities and two individuals for allegedly flouting US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday.

"In June 2020, the State Department sanctioned the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) pursuant to Executive Order 13382 (WMD Proliferators and Their Supporters)," Pompeo said. "We have warned industry that those who do business with IRISL, its subsidiaries, and other Iranian shipping entities, risk sanctions. Today, we are sanctioning seven entities and two individuals for such conduct."

Related Topics

Business Iran United States June 2020 Industry Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

ACE removes encroachment on Khan Adda Road

4 minutes ago

Election Commission finalizes arrangements for Bye ..

4 minutes ago

Finnish Transport Regulator Extends Suspension of ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine Will Not Extend Strict COVID-Related Measu ..

4 minutes ago

All Vietnamese Citizens Above 60 Years Old to Be C ..

9 minutes ago

EU Countries Should Discuss Vaccination Certificat ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.