US Sanctions 7 Entities, 2 Persons Over Alleged Ties To Iran Shipping Entities - Pompeo

Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The United States has designated seven entities and two individuals for allegedly flouting US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday.

"In June 2020, the State Department sanctioned the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) pursuant to Executive Order 13382 (WMD Proliferators and Their Supporters)," Pompeo said. "We have warned industry that those who do business with IRISL, its subsidiaries, and other Iranian shipping entities, risk sanctions. Today, we are sanctioning seven entities and two individuals for such conduct."

Pompeo noted that the State Department is sanctioning IRISL under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act.

"IRISL knowingly transferred, directly or indirectly, to Iran grain-oriented electrical steel to at least one Iranian person on the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons maintained by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the Department of the Treasury (SDN List), namely Hoopad Darya Shipping Agency Company (and thus this grain-oriented electrical steel was transferred to Hoopad Darya Shipping Agency Company)," he said.

Pompeo explained that the sanctions also target IRISL CEO Mohammad Reza Modarres Khiabani.

In addition, Pomp said Department sanctioned Jiangyin Mascot Special Steel Co., LTD for knowingly transferring grain-oriented electrical steel to Iran via the IRISL.

"The State Department is also designating Iran Transfo Company and Zangan Distribution Transformer Company pursuant to IFCA Section 1245(a)(1)(C)(i)(II)," Pompeo said. "Both of these entities knowingly transferred (imported), directly or indirectly, to Iran grain-oriented electrical steel to at least one Iranian person on the SDN List, namely Hoopad Darya Shipping Agency Company (and thus this grain-oriented electrical steel was transferred to Hoopad Darya Shipping Agency Company)."

The latest designations targets include the UAE-based Accenture Building Materials, Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company and the IRISL subsidiary Sapid Shipping, he said.

In June, Pompeo announced that the United States has activated the sanctions it had prepared against IRISL for allegedly carrying cargoes of weapons of mass destruction. Imposing sanctions was then delayed for 180 days in order to allow exporters of humanitarian goods to Iran sufficient time to find alternate shipping methods.

