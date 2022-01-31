US Sanctions 7 Individuals, 2 Entities Over Ties to Myanmar Military - Treasury

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 08:41 PM

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday added seven individuals and two entities to its sanctions list over alleged links to the Myanmar military

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Monday added seven individuals and two entities to its sanctions list over alleged links to the Myanmar military.

The sanctions come as the Asian country is set to mark the first anniversary of the coup on February 1.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List: OO, Thida..., OO, Tin ...

OO, Tun Tun, TAY ZA, Htoo Htet..., TAY ZA, Pye Phyo ..., THAUNG, Jonathan Myo Kyaw ..., ZA, Tay ...," OFAC said in a press release.

The sanctions also target the Myanmar Directorate of Procurement of the Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Army and KT Services & Logistics Co., Ltd.

At the same time, OFAC removed Oman Pride, a crude oil tanker, from its sanctions list. It was designated in August over alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

