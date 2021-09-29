UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 7 Individuals, One Entity In Middle East Over Links To Hezbollah - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 08:45 PM

US Sanctions 7 Individuals, One entity in Middle East Over Links to Hezbollah - Treasury

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday added seven individuals and one entity to its list of Specially Designated Persons for their alleged links to Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The US Treasury Department on Wednesday added seven individuals and one entity to its list of Specially Designated Persons for their alleged links to Hezbollah.

The US government has designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

The sanctions target Ali Reda Hassan Al Banai from Qatar, Yahya Muhammad Al-'Abd-Al-Muhsin from Saudi Arabia, Abd al-Muayyid Al-Banai from Qatar, Sulaiman Al-Banai from Qatar, Majdi Fa'iz Al-Ustadz from Turkey, Ali Ridha Qasabi Lari from Qatar, Abd Al-Rahman 'Abd Al-Nabi Shams from Bahrain and the Doha-based Aldar Properties, the Treasury Department said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Turkey Qatar Bahrain Saudi Arabia From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Central Operations Room ..

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Central Operations Room of Dubai&#039;s Transport Sec ..

48 minutes ago
 Rosneft, Exxon to Jointly Study Hydrogen, Ammonia, ..

Rosneft, Exxon to Jointly Study Hydrogen, Ammonia, Carbon Projects

2 minutes ago
 US Pending Home Sales Jump 8% on Year to August De ..

US Pending Home Sales Jump 8% on Year to August Despite Record Prices - Realtors ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Federal P&D Minister discuss strategy to ..

AJK PM, Federal P&D Minister discuss strategy to implement PM vision for progr ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to ensure provision of daily ..

Commissioner directs to ensure provision of daily use items on control rates

10 minutes ago
 SU Vice Chancellor launch book on Sachal Sarmast p ..

SU Vice Chancellor launch book on Sachal Sarmast philosophy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.