US Sanctions 7 Individuals, One entity in Middle East Over Links to Hezbollah - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The US Treasury Department on Wednesday added seven individuals and one entity to its list of Specially Designated Persons for their alleged links to Hezbollah.

The US government has designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

The sanctions target Ali Reda Hassan Al Banai from Qatar, Yahya Muhammad Al-'Abd-Al-Muhsin from Saudi Arabia, Abd al-Muayyid Al-Banai from Qatar, Sulaiman Al-Banai from Qatar, Majdi Fa'iz Al-Ustadz from Turkey, Ali Ridha Qasabi Lari from Qatar, Abd Al-Rahman 'Abd Al-Nabi Shams from Bahrain and the Doha-based Aldar Properties, the Treasury Department said.