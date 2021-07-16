UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 7 Individuals Over Hong Kong, Warns Against Doing Business In Territory

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Biden administration on Friday imposed Hong Kong-related sanctions on seven individuals and warned companies of the risks of doing business in the territory, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on its website.

"The US Departments of State, Commerce, Homeland Security and the Treasury issued an advisory to highlight growing risks associated with actions undertaken by the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) that could adversely impact US companies that operate in the Hong Kong SAR of the People's Republic of China," the notice said.

The notice indicated that seven individuals have been added to OFAC's list of Specially Designated Nationals.

