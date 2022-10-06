US Sanctions 7 Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on Protests - Treasury

The United States has added seven senior Iranian officials to its sanctions list for their alleged role in suppressing protests that arose in the wake of the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police, the US Treasury said on Thursday

"Today, the U.S.

Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating seven senior leaders within Iran's government and security apparatus for the shutdown of Iran's internet access and the continued violence against peaceful protesters in the wake of the tragic death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly, and died in the custody of Iran's Morality Police," the Treasury said in a press release.