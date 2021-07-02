UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions 7 'Key' Members Of Myanmar Military, 15 Family Members - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:37 PM

US Sanctions 7 'Key' Members of Myanmar Military, 15 Family Members - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on 22 individuals in Myanmar, including seven key military officials, the US Treasury Department said in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on 22 individuals in Myanmar, including seven key military officials, the US Treasury Department said in a release on Friday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 22 individuals connected to Burma's military regime," the release said.

"Among the individuals sanctioned today are seven key members of Burma's military, which continues to repress the pro-democracy movement in the country and use lethal force against the people of Burma, including children and members of ethnic minority groups.

The Treasury Department said the other 15 individuals are the spouses or adult children of previously designated senior Myanmar military officials whose financial networks have contributed to their "ill-gotten gains."

More Stories From World

