UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions 78 Aircraft Of Entities Allegedly Aiding Russia's Wagner Group - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 08:41 PM

US Sanctions 78 Aircraft of Entities Allegedly Aiding Russia's Wagner Group - State Dept.

The United States has sanctioned 78 aircraft belonging to entities allegedly aiding the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group as part of a new round of more than 300 Russia-related sanctions, the US State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States has sanctioned 78 aircraft belonging to entities allegedly aiding the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group as part of a new round of more than 300 Russia-related sanctions, the US State Department said on Friday.

"As PMC Wagner steps up attacks in Ukraine, we are taking additional steps to constrain its logistics and operational network," the State Department said in a fact sheet. "As part of this action, we will identify 37 aircraft as blocked property of 223rd Flight Unit State Airlines... we have (also) identified 41 aircraft as blocked property of 224th Flight Unit State Airlines."

The entities are designated for having allegedly assisted, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support to the Wagner Group, the fact sheet said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company United States

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qama wit ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qama witnesses signing of customs coop ..

3 minutes ago
 Bizenjo condemns attack on JI leader Siraj-ul Haq ..

Bizenjo condemns attack on JI leader Siraj-ul Haq in Zhob

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report about death of citizen ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman ap ..

Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman applauds IUB's role in regional ..

3 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 47 Russian Individ ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 47 Russian Individuals, 26 Entities - Trudeau

10 seconds ago
 US, Allies Impose Export Restrictions on Component ..

US, Allies Impose Export Restrictions on Components That Russia Needs to Produce ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.