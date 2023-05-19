(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has sanctioned 78 aircraft belonging to entities allegedly aiding the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group as part of a new round of more than 300 Russia-related sanctions, the US State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States has sanctioned 78 aircraft belonging to entities allegedly aiding the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group as part of a new round of more than 300 Russia-related sanctions, the US State Department said on Friday.

"As PMC Wagner steps up attacks in Ukraine, we are taking additional steps to constrain its logistics and operational network," the State Department said in a fact sheet. "As part of this action, we will identify 37 aircraft as blocked property of 223rd Flight Unit State Airlines... we have (also) identified 41 aircraft as blocked property of 224th Flight Unit State Airlines."

The entities are designated for having allegedly assisted, sponsored or provided financial, material or technological support to the Wagner Group, the fact sheet said.