US Sanctions 8 Individuals, 7 Entities Over Alleged Russian Interference - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on eight individuals - Russian citizens or of Russian decent - and seven entities in Russia, Finland and the Central African Republic over alleged foreign interference and sanctions evasion, the US Treasury announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took further action against the network of Kremlin-connected Russian operative Yevgeniy Prigozhin (Prigozhin), by targeting entities and individuals working on behalf of Prigozhin to advance Russia's influence in the Central African Republic (car). Concurrently, OFAC is targeting those that have supported the Russian Federal Security Service directly, as well as those that assist persons helping designated Russian actors to evade US sanctions," the statement said.