US Sanctions 8 Iranian Officials Involved in Missile Attack on Bases in Iraq - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The United States has imposed additional sanctions targeting 8 senior Iranian officials involved in the missile attack earlier this week on bases in Iraq hosting American forces, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We are taking action against eight senior Iranian officials who advanced the regimes destabilizing activity and were involved in Tuesday's ballistic missile strike," Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin said the United States is also sanctioning 17 Iranian steel and iron manufacturers.