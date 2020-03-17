US Sanctions 9 Entities in South Africa, China, 3 Iranian Nationals - Pompeo

The United States has designated nine entities in South Africa, Hong Kong and China as well as three Iranian citizens for engaging in sales of Iranian petrochemical products, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States has designated nine entities in South Africa, Hong Kong and China as well as three Iranian citizens for engaging in sales of Iranian petrochemical products, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Department of State designated nine entities based in South Africa, Hong Kong and China, as well as three Iranian individuals - all for knowingly engaging in the significant transactions for the purchase of petrochemical products from Iran," Pompeo said.