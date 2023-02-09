US Sanctions 9 Entities Linked to Iranian Petrochemical Industry - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The United States is imposing sanctions on nine entities allegedly involved in the production, sale and shipping of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum to buyers in Asia, the Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned nine entities across multiple jurisdictions that have played a critical role in the production, sale, and shipment of hundreds of millions of Dollars' worth of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum to buyers in Asia," the Treasury said in a statement.

The sanctioned entities include six petrochemical manufacturers and their subsidiaries based in Iran, and three firms located in Malaysia and Singapore.

According to the statement, the firms have been facilitating the sale and shipment of petroleum and petrochemicals on behalf of Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd, sanctioned by OFAC in 2020 for facilitating the same activities for National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

The list of the sanctioned Iranian entities includes Kabir Petrochemical Company (AKPC), Simorgh Petrochemical Company, four subsidiaries of Iran's Marun Petrochemical Company being Laleh Petrochemical Company, Marun Tadbir Tina Company, Marun Sepehr Ofogh Company, and Marun Supplemental Industries Company,

The sanctioned Malaysian and Singaporean companies are Malaysia-based company Sense Shipping and Trading, Singapore-based Unicious Energy PTE. Ltd and Singapore-based Asia Fuel PTE. Ltd.