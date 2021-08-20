US Sanctions 9 Russians, 2 Entities in Response to Alleged Navalny Poisoning - Treasury

The US Department of the Treasury on Friday announced that it has introduced sanctions against nine Russian persons and two entities linked to the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny a year ago

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The US Department of the Treasury on Friday announced that it has introduced sanctions against nine Russian persons and two entities linked to the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny a year ago.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the US Department of State joined the United Kingdom in imposing additional sanctions on Russia in response to the state-sponsored poisoning of Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny that took place one year ago today," the Treasury Department said. "Specifically, OFAC is designating nine Russian individuals and two Russian entities involved in Navalny's poisoning or Russia's chemical weapons program."