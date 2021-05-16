UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Affect Venezuelan Economy, Aviation - Venezuelan Delegation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela have affected the country's aviation and economy, Tourism Minister Ali Ernesto Padron Paredes and President of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics Juan Manuel Teixeira Diaz said on Saturday.

The election of Nicolas Maduro as the Venezuelan president in 2013 further strained the already unstable relations between Caracas and Washington and resulted in the US imposing sanctions that led to significant economic problems in the Latin American nation.

"The unilateral sanctions affected the economy and finance sector. They affected the Conviasa airline, which had to look for the details of the planes. We were sanctioned when our planes flew of the territories of the third countries," Padron Paredes said at a press conference in Moscow.

Teixeira Diaz added that the sanctions exulted in the blocking of accounts. Though the US documents allow some transactions and flights over thirst countries, in fact, these documents are ignored, he said.

"This hampers the work of Conviasa and puts the translations at risk," he said.

Teixeira Diaz added that due to this fact, Venezuela had to find other ways and news alliances.

"The opening of the direct flight between Venezuela and Russia proves this," he said.

Earlier in the day, an inaugural direct flight carrying a delegation of senior officials from Caracas has landed at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport. The delegation was met in Moscow by Venezuelan Ambassador Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa.

