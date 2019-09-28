UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Sputnik that he views the US imposition of sanctions against Cuban leader Raul Castro pointless.

"Absolutely useless - he doesn't want to come to the US and neither does his family," Arreaza said on Friday.

On Thursday, Washington imposed sanctions on Castro and members of his family over allegedly engaging in human rights violations, banning them from entering the US territory.