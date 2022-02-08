US Sanctions Against Hezbollah May Destabilize Situation in Lebanon - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States sanctions against Lebanese companies and individuals for alleged ties to the Hezbollah movement may destabilize the internal political situation in the country, the Russian ambassador in Beirut, Alexander Rudakov, told Sputnik.

"In this case, we are talking about a party that is an integral part of the Lebanese political structure, representing the interests of the broad segments of the country's population and has appropriate popular support. The mentioned sanctions may provoke additional tensions in the internal political situation in Lebanon," the diplomat said.