UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Against Iran Hamper Tehran's Refugee Service Delivery - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:58 PM

US Sanctions Against Iran Hamper Tehran's Refugee Service Delivery - Interior Minister

US sanctions against Iran are hindering Tehran's humanitarian and refugee programs as well as its efforts to curb migration, especially to Europe, Iranian Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) US sanctions against Iran are hindering Tehran's humanitarian and refugee programs as well as its efforts to curb migration, especially to Europe, Iranian Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli said on Monday.

"The cruel sanctions and the US economic war against the Iranian people have created many obstacles to the implementation of the humanitarian programs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and disrupted the services for refugees, on the one hand, and will have a negative impact on the process of combating drug trafficking, human trafficking, and preventing the flood of migration to other countries, especially Europe," Fazli said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The minister also stressed that over the past four decades, Iran had welcomed a great number of refugees "despite the limited international assistance and the conditions imposed by war and the reconstruction of the country which were followed by cruel sanctions.

"

Fazli made his statement during a ceremony dedicated to National Refugee Day. The event was attended by Representative of UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Iran Ivo Freijsen.

According to UN data, Iran is one of the most popular destinations among refugees in the middle East, especially those fleeing Afghanistan. On May 11, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi said the country spent $8 billion annually on Afghan migrants.

The relationship between Tehran and Washington became increasingly strained after the latter abruptly withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal back in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions against Iran half a year later. On May 8, Tehran announced that it had partially discontinued its commitments under the accord, saying that the deal failed to protect the state's interests.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Iran Flood Europe Interior Minister Washington Nuclear Tehran Middle East May 2018 Event From Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Acting DHS Chief Visiting Central America to Addre ..

1 minute ago

Court adjourns defamation suit against Meesha Shaf ..

1 minute ago

Multan Police arrest three dacoits, recover cash, ..

3 minutes ago

Government determined to punish plunderers of nati ..

3 minutes ago

US Not Discussing 'Nuclear Freeze' by North Korea ..

3 minutes ago

Most OPEC+ Countries Want to Extend Oil Deal by 9 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.