US Sanctions Against Iranian Leadership to Close Path of Diplomacy With Iran - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The latest US sanctions against Iranian leadership will forever close the path of diplomacy with Iran, country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday.

"Useless US sanctions against the [Iranian] supreme leader and military commanders will forever close the path of diplomacy with the US desperate government. The government [of US President Donald] Trump is engaged in destruction of all international mechanisms necessary for the preservation of peace and international security," Mousavi said on Twitter.

The United States imposed on Monday sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eight senior commanders of Iran's Navy, Aerospace, and Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Trump said the sanctions seek to "deny the Supreme Leader and the Supreme Leader's office, and those closely affiliated with him and the office, access to key financial resources and support.

He added that the move comes partly in response to recent escalations, including the downing of a US Navy drone over the Strait of Hormuz and the series of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran last week said it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated the country's airspace. US Central Command said that the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, Trump said he ordered but later called off US military strikes on Iran, deciding instead to unveil new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated since last year, when Trump pulled the US out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and began reimposing sanctions on the country.