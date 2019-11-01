UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Against Iran's Construction Sector Signal Failure Of US Pressure - Zarif

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:49 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Friday that the US sanctions targeting the construction industry in Iran demonstrated the failure of the US "maximum pressure" on Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Friday that the US sanctions targeting the construction industry in Iran demonstrated the failure of the US "maximum pressure" on Tehran.

The US State Department previously announced expanding sanctions against Iran, adding the construction sector and certain materials used in the country's military and ballistic missile program to the sanctions list.

"Subjecting construction workers to #EconomicTerrorism only manifests maximum failure of "maximum pressure". US can sanction every man, woman & child but Iranians will never submit to bullying. Rather than dig itself deeper, US should abandon failed policies & return to #JCPOA," the minister wrote on his Twitter account.

In 2015, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries � China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The deal stipulated the gradual lifting of the sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. Yet, in May 2018, the US abruptly declared its unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and resumption of sanctions against Iran.

Exactly a year later, Iran announced its own decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and gave the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the JCPOA-set 3.67-percent level, warning to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

On September 6, Tehran announced the third stage of reducing the obligations under the nuclear deal, declaring its ability to restore the nuclear reactor in Arak as it was before the JCPOA.

