US Sanctions Against Iran's Guardian Council 'Insane' - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Fri 21st February 2020 | 02:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The US sanctions against the Iranian Guardian Council of the Constitution, which vets candidates for the parliamentary election underway, are insane, and their policies against Tehran have failed, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"These measures are nothing more than a failure and defeat of the American policy of maximum pressure," Mousavi said on the ministry's Telegram channel.

He also recommended that Washington abandon the "language of sanctions" against Iran, calling restrictive measures "insane."

Earlier, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran are staged, and the real elections have already been held "in secret.

" The US envoy accused the Guardian Council of rigging the election in Iran, the five high-ranking members of which the US Treasury added to the sanctions list. According to him, they "denied the Iranian people access to free and fair parliamentary elections."

Elections for a unicameral parliament are being held in Iran on Friday. More more than 7,000 people running for 290 seats, whose candidacies have been approved by the Guardian Council, itself appointed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top clerics.

