US Sanctions Against Moscow Not Lifted, Russia's Meddling With Elections Disproved - Envoy

Sun 28th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) The US does not lift sanctions against Russia, even though the allegations about Russia's meddling with elections in 2016 have been disproved, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"The 'house of cards' of accusations of Russia's meddling with elections fell apart, and new people appeared, which say completely the opposite about what happened in 2016," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

Antonov stressed that "the sanction policy does not change, and sanctions are not lifted," while politicians "distort" information to make it suitable for them regarding the need to impose new sanctions.

