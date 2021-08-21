US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Violate International Law - Antonov

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project violate international law, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in statement on Friday.

"From the very beginning, Washington strove to prevent the development of normal energy cooperation between Russia and Europe," Antonov said.

"The unilateral actions of the Americans against the project violate international law and contradict the principle of free market relations. This is nothing more than an attempt to gain a competitive advantage for its fuel and technology suppliers."

Antonov also said Russia believes that the format for using the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should be determined in Europe, primarily in Germany, and not in the United States.

