UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Show Unfair Competition - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Show Unfair Competition - Russian Foreign Ministry

US plan to extend sanctions to Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream 2 pipelines is use of political pressure in the name of unfair competition, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US plan to extend sanctions to Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream 2 pipelines is use of political pressure in the name of unfair competition, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday.

The United States is updating public guidance to add the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the second line of the Turk Stream 2 sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a press release earlier in the day.

"This is using political pressure for unfair competition," Zakharova told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Nord United States

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

1 hour ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

2 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

2 hours ago

Motorcyclist killed on road in Kasur

5 minutes ago

BBC job cuts add to UK media gloom as virus fallou ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.