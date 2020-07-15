US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Show Unfair Competition - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

US plan to extend sanctions to Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream 2 pipelines is use of political pressure in the name of unfair competition, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday

The United States is updating public guidance to add the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the second line of the Turk Stream 2 sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a press release earlier in the day.

"This is using political pressure for unfair competition," Zakharova told Sputnik.