US Sanctions Against Rusatom Overseas Attempt at Unfair Competition - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Washington's sanctions against Rusatom Overseas, the export branch of Russian nuclear power company Rosatom, is an attempt at unfair competition that Moscow will fight, Vsevolod Tkachenko, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Africa department, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The US State Department said on Wednesday that it is designating five entities and one individual affiliated with Russia's Rosatom corporation as part of a new sanctions package. The list of entities includes Rusatom Overseas, among others.

"First of all, this step, as always, is in line with the illegal and unjustified actions of the US administration, which is trying with all its might to prevent the development of our cooperation with the Africans, especially in such a science-intensive and promising industry as the peaceful use of atomic energy.

I believe that this is an attempt at unfair competition, which we will fight," Tkachenko said.

Russia will not allow the US to slow down its interaction with Africa and other states in the field of peaceful nuclear development, the diplomat added.