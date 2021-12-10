UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Against Russia Ineffective - Ryabkov

US sanctions against Russia are ineffective in addition to being undignified form of exerting pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) US sanctions against Russia are ineffective in addition to being undignified form of exerting pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"They (the US leadership) attempt to apply massive threats against Russia, which is an undignified technique in principle, and ineffective even in terms of the goals that these sponsors of the sanctions policy towards Russia are pursuing," Ryabkov said at a press conference in the press center of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

