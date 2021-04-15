UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Against Russia May Adversely Affect Putin-Biden Meeting - AmCham Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:41 PM

US Sanctions Against Russia May Adversely Affect Putin-Biden Meeting - AmCham Head

New US sanctions against Russia may adversely affect the planned meeting of the leaders of the two countries, Alexis Rodzianko, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) New US sanctions against Russia may adversely affect the planned meeting of the leaders of the two countries, Alexis Rodzianko, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik.

"When there were media reports that there might be these sanctions, [Kremlin spokesman] Dmitry Peskov said that this could affect a future meeting. So, I think that, probably, yes, the announced sanctions could affect a meeting of the leaders of the two countries, and, of course, not for the better," Rodzianko said.

Related Topics

Russia Chamber May Commerce Media

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

58 seconds ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Tells UK to Investigate O ..

2 minutes ago

US Retail Sales up 9.8% in March After Stimulus Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Work Out Response to US Sanctions, Annou ..

2 minutes ago

Latvia's Treatment of Russian Journalists Violates ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says Making Sure COVID-19 Vaccination Certific ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.