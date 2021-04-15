US Sanctions Against Russia May Adversely Affect Putin-Biden Meeting - AmCham Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) New US sanctions against Russia may adversely affect the planned meeting of the leaders of the two countries, Alexis Rodzianko, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik.

"When there were media reports that there might be these sanctions, [Kremlin spokesman] Dmitry Peskov said that this could affect a future meeting. So, I think that, probably, yes, the announced sanctions could affect a meeting of the leaders of the two countries, and, of course, not for the better," Rodzianko said.