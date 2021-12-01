UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Against Russia Show Weakness Of Washington - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:39 PM

US Sanctions Against Russia Show Weakness of Washington - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Sanctions introduced by the United States against Russia demonstrate the weakness of Washington, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The use of sanctions against our country is a demonstration of the weakness of the United States.

Previously, they probably believed that this was a manifestation of their strength. Today, taking into account the development of a whole range of areas of everything ... in my opinion, the fact that when you use illegal means of influence, when you do not use a wide range of legal opportunities to compete, you show weakness does not require additional evidence," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

