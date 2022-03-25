UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Against Russia Will Not Achieve Its Goals - Ambassador Antonov

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 06:40 AM

US Sanctions Against Russia Will Not Achieve Its Goals - Ambassador Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that the US sanctions imposed to undermine the Russian economy will not achieve its goals.

"Serial sanctions strikes will not achieve its goals. There is no way to bring the Russian people to their knees before the untruth. No one will be able to force us to sacrifice the good of our homeland in order to please the will of the United States and its allies," Antonov said in a statement, published by the Russian Embassy in the US on Telegram.

The ambassador urged the US officials to resolve the issues of their own country, rather than to assert themselves at the expense of Russia.

"Obviously, the new 'package' of anti-Russian sanctions is aimed at destroying the economy and undermining the domestic political situation in our country. The US authorities wish to gag all dissenters by flouting their own slogans about the freedom of speech and democracy," Antonov said, referring to the US attempt to punish Russian lawmakers for "expressing their own position, which does not correspond to Washington's guidelines," while they are "defending the national interests of Russia."

Related Topics

Russia Washington Democracy United States All

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

6 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

6 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

6 hours ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

7 hours ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

7 hours ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>