US Sanctions Against Russia Will Not Achieve Its Goals - Ambassador Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that the US sanctions imposed to undermine the Russian economy will not achieve its goals.

"Serial sanctions strikes will not achieve its goals. There is no way to bring the Russian people to their knees before the untruth. No one will be able to force us to sacrifice the good of our homeland in order to please the will of the United States and its allies," Antonov said in a statement, published by the Russian Embassy in the US on Telegram.

The ambassador urged the US officials to resolve the issues of their own country, rather than to assert themselves at the expense of Russia.

"Obviously, the new 'package' of anti-Russian sanctions is aimed at destroying the economy and undermining the domestic political situation in our country. The US authorities wish to gag all dissenters by flouting their own slogans about the freedom of speech and democracy," Antonov said, referring to the US attempt to punish Russian lawmakers for "expressing their own position, which does not correspond to Washington's guidelines," while they are "defending the national interests of Russia."