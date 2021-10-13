US Sanctions Against Russian Energy Sector Hurt Americans - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The US sanctions against the Russian energy sector hurt Americans themselves, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The Americans have imposed sanctions in the energy sector.

What have you achieved? Exxon Mobil withdrew from lucrative contracts, stopped participating in joint projects, well, except for one in the Far East. Well, what have you won? Nobody won anything. Gas prices skyrocketed. In the oil market, there have been situations from which the Americans themselves are suffering. The result is not only nothing, it is negative," Putin told the Russian Energy Week.