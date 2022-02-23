WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The United States sanctions against Russia's Promsvyazbank also target five vessels owned by its subsidiary, the Treasury announced on Tuesday.

"As part of the designation of PSB, OFAC also took action against five vessels that are owned by PSB Lizing OOO, a designated subsidiary of PSB.

All five vessels were identified pursuant to E.O. 14024 as blocked property in which PSB Lizing OOO has an interest," the Treasury said in a release.