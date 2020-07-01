UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Against Syria Illegal, Contribute To Existing Issues - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:17 PM

US Sanctions Against Syria Illegal, Contribute to Existing Issues - Putin

Washington's sanctions against Damascus have no legal ground, as they contribute to existing problems of the war-torn country and undermine its economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Washington's sanctions against Damascus have no legal ground, as they contribute to existing problems of the war-torn country and undermine its economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are holding a joint video conference dedicated to Syria on Wednesday.

"Sanctions bypassing the UN add to the problems, they are also illegal. Given the pressure that sanctions exert on this country [Syria], we need to concentrate efforts and take measures aimed at helping the country," Putin said.

The summit was supposed to be held in Tehran but its format changed to online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Putin said that he was ready to travel to the Iranian capital when the health situation would permit.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Washington Damascus Tehran Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

51 minutes ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

1 hour ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

2 hours ago

AC Bajaur visits petrol pumps

1 minute ago

Hangu police arrest four drugs dealers, recover 37 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.