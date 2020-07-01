US Sanctions Against Syria Illegal, Contribute to Existing Issues - Putin

Washington's sanctions against Damascus have no legal ground, as they contribute to existing problems of the war-torn country and undermine its economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

Putin, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are holding a joint video conference dedicated to Syria on Wednesday.

"Sanctions bypassing the UN add to the problems, they are also illegal. Given the pressure that sanctions exert on this country [Syria], we need to concentrate efforts and take measures aimed at helping the country," Putin said.

The summit was supposed to be held in Tehran but its format changed to online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Putin said that he was ready to travel to the Iranian capital when the health situation would permit.