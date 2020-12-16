UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Against Turkey Show US Inability To Compete Fairly - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

US Sanctions Against Turkey Show US Inability to Compete Fairly - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Washington's sanctions against Turkey over the purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense systems show once against that the United States is incapable of competing fairly, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

On Monday, the United States sanctioned Turkey under its Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for purchasing the Russian missiles. The restrictions targeted four affiliates of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, including its head, Ismail Demir.

"This is yet another demonstration of the inability to compete by the rules. [They] need additional steps to ensure some competitive advantage although those steps are illegal. These steps include unilateral sanctions against the military-industrial complex," Maria Zakharova told a briefing

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Washington United States

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

21 minutes ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

51 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

55 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.