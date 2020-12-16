US Sanctions Against Turkey Show US Inability to Compete Fairly - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Washington's sanctions against Turkey over the purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense systems show once against that the United States is incapable of competing fairly, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

On Monday, the United States sanctioned Turkey under its Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for purchasing the Russian missiles. The restrictions targeted four affiliates of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, including its head, Ismail Demir.

"This is yet another demonstration of the inability to compete by the rules. [They] need additional steps to ensure some competitive advantage although those steps are illegal. These steps include unilateral sanctions against the military-industrial complex," Maria Zakharova told a briefing