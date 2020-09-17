US Sanctions Alleged Iranian Cyber Threat Group, 45 Iranians - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on an alleged Iranian cyber threat group linked to the country's Intelligence Ministry along with 45 associated individuals, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on Iranian cyber threat group Advanced Persistent Threat 39 (APT39), 45 associated individuals and one front company. Masked behind its front company, Rana Intelligence Computing Company (Rana), the Government of Iran (GOI) employed a years-long malware campaign that targeted Iranian dissidents, journalists, and international companies in the travel sector," the release said.