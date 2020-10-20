UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Australia-based Al-Qaeda Facilitator - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:28 AM

The United States has imposed sanctions on an Australia-based individual, Ahmed Luqman Talib, and his company for having assisted or provided support to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on an Australia-based individual, Ahmed Luqman Talib, and his company for having assisted or provided support to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Australia-based al-Qa'ida-associated facilitator Ahmed Luqman Talib for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Al-Qa'ida," the Treasury said in a statement. "OFAC also designated one company, Talib and Sons, for being owned, controlled, or directed by Ahmed Luqman Talib."

