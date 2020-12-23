UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Belarus' Deputy Interior Minister, Election Commission - Treasury

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:54 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions on Belarus' Deputy Interior Minister Gennady Kazakevich and four entities, including the country's Central Election Commission, as well as on special law enforcement units over their conduct in the presidential elections and the crackdown on opposition protesters, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on Belarus' Deputy Interior Minister Gennady Kazakevich and four entities, including the country's Central Election Commission, as well as on special law enforcement units over their conduct in the presidential elections and the crackdown on opposition protesters, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday.

The Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control added Kazakevich, the Central Election Commission, KGB Alpha, Minsk Special Purpose Police Unit and the Main Internal Affairs Directorate of the Minsk City Executive Committee to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list .

