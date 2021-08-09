US Sanctions Belaruskali OAO, National Olympic Committee, Entities in Tobacco, Energy

The United States has targeted fertilizer giant Belaruskali OAO, the country's National Olympic Committee as well as entities in tobacco, construction and energy sectors in its latest round of sanctions against Minsk, the White House said in a Fact Sheet on the Executive Order on Monday

"Specifically, this E.O. expands the scope of the national emergency declared in E.O. 13405 of June 16, 2006, by authorizing the imposition of blocking sanctions on persons operating in certain identified sectors of the Belarus economy, including the defense and related materiel sector, security sector, energy sector, potassium chloride (potash) sector, tobacco products sector, construction sector, transportation sector, or any other sector of the Belarus economy as may be determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State," the White House said.

The White House in its Fact Sheet accused the Olympic Committee of facilitating money laundering, sanctions evasion as well as the circumvention of visa bans.

Moreover, the sanctions target prominent businesspeople who support the Belarusian President and 15 companies with which they are affiliated.

"Additional entities that operate in the tobacco products, construction, energy, and transportation sectors of the Belarus economy. Democratic countries are strongest when we stand together," it added.