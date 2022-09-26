UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Bosnian State Prosecutor For 'Corruption,' 'Undermining Democracy'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 08:17 PM

US Sanctions Bosnian State Prosecutor for 'Corruption,' 'Undermining Democracy'

The US Treasury said on Monday it has sanctioned a state prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina for corruption and "undermining democratic processes" in the Western Balkans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The US Treasury said on Monday it has sanctioned a state prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina for corruption and "undermining democratic processes" in the Western Balkans.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Diana Kajmakovic, a state prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina, pursuant to Executive Order 14033 for being responsible for or complicit in corruption or the undermining of democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans," the release stated.

It noted that her activities were occurring amid the country's "most serious political crisis since 1995, as ethno-nationalist politicians and affiliated patronage networks continue to undermine the country.

"

OFAC contended that Kajmakovic was "brazenly corrupt" and possessed criminal links, as revealed in evidence collected in a crackdown on organized crime and narcotics trafficking. She allegedly helped conceal evidence, prevent prosecution, and otherwise assist criminal activity in exchange for personal gain. She also attempted to block an investigation into her apparent criminal affiliates, the release alleged.

Related Topics

Corruption Exchange Bosnia And Herzegovina Criminals

Recent Stories

France Pushing for Alignment of Gas Prices With Pr ..

France Pushing for Alignment of Gas Prices With Production Costs - Energy Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Khawaja aggrieved over martyrdom of Army soldiers ..

Khawaja aggrieved over martyrdom of Army soldiers in Harnai helicopter crash

2 minutes ago
 KDCA, UAF to enhance cooperation for prevention of ..

KDCA, UAF to enhance cooperation for prevention of dengue, malaria

2 minutes ago
 CEO K-Electric pledges improved supply to trade, i ..

CEO K-Electric pledges improved supply to trade, industry

2 minutes ago
 China, Russia face historic scrutiny at UN rights ..

China, Russia face historic scrutiny at UN rights council

2 minutes ago
 Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to ..

Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to Emergency at Nord Stream 2 - O ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.