US Sanctions Bosnian State Prosecutor for 'Corruption,' 'Undermining Democracy'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The US Treasury said on Monday it has sanctioned a state prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina for corruption and "undermining democratic processes" in the Western Balkans.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Diana Kajmakovic, a state prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina, pursuant to Executive Order 14033 for being responsible for or complicit in corruption or the undermining of democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans," the release stated.

It noted that her activities were occurring amid the country's "most serious political crisis since 1995, as ethno-nationalist politicians and affiliated patronage networks continue to undermine the country.

OFAC contended that Kajmakovic was "brazenly corrupt" and possessed criminal links, as revealed in evidence collected in a crackdown on organized crime and narcotics trafficking. She allegedly helped conceal evidence, prevent prosecution, and otherwise assist criminal activity in exchange for personal gain. She also attempted to block an investigation into her apparent criminal affiliates, the release alleged.