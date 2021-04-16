US Sanctions Bring Asian Countries, Russia Closer Together - Iranian Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The policy of sanctions pursued by the US will negatively affect the position of the country in the world and will play a hand in rapprochement of strategic positions of Asian countries and Russia, Abbas Moqtadaye, a senior official in Iranian parliament, stated on Thursday.

"The United States has become dependent on sanctions, and in the end this path they have chosen will lead to negative consequences for themselves. Sanctions against Iran, Russia and pressure on China will not only lead to unexpected consequences for the United States, but will further bring the countries of Asia closer together," Moqtadaye, deputy head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said.

According to the Iranian parliamentarian, the US is trying to secure its interests in the middle East, East Asia and Europe through sanctions, but this "will eventually force them to leave these regions.

"

"The US itself has concluded that its forces in western Asia are exhausted. Today it is fighting its last battle and firing its last shots. It does not suspect that the unity of Iran and Russia in partnership with China in the near future will become a common strategy that guarantees the interests of these countries. Asia and the world," the lawmaker stressed.

Earlier on Thursday, the US has expelled 10 Russian diplomats and slapped new sanctions on dozens of Russian nationals and companies. It also moved to raise Russia's borrowing costs by barring US entities from buying bonds directly from Russia.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the response was "inevitable."