UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Bring Asian Countries, Russia Closer Together - Iranian Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Sanctions Bring Asian Countries, Russia Closer Together - Iranian Lawmaker

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The policy of sanctions pursued by the US will negatively affect the position of the country in the world and will play a hand in rapprochement of strategic positions of Asian countries and Russia, Abbas Moqtadaye, a senior official in Iranian parliament, stated on Thursday.

"The United States has become dependent on sanctions, and in the end this path they have chosen will lead to negative consequences for themselves. Sanctions against Iran, Russia and pressure on China will not only lead to unexpected consequences for the United States, but will further bring the countries of Asia closer together," Moqtadaye, deputy head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said.

According to the Iranian parliamentarian, the US is trying to secure its interests in the middle East, East Asia and Europe through sanctions, but this "will eventually force them to leave these regions.

"

"The US itself has concluded that its forces in western Asia are exhausted. Today it is fighting its last battle and firing its last shots. It does not suspect that the unity of Iran and Russia in partnership with China in the near future will become a common strategy that guarantees the interests of these countries. Asia and the world," the lawmaker stressed.

Earlier on Thursday, the US has expelled 10 Russian diplomats and slapped new sanctions on dozens of Russian nationals and companies. It also moved to raise Russia's borrowing costs by barring US entities from buying bonds directly from Russia.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the response was "inevitable."

Related Topics

Firing World Iran Russia Europe China Parliament Lead United States Middle East From Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

13 minutes ago

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

2 hours ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

2 hours ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

2 hours ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

3 hours ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.