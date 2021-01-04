UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Cause New Problem For Nord Stream 2

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:53 PM

US sanctions cause new problem for Nord Stream 2

Norwegian firm DNV GL said Monday it was halting work to certify the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany because of the threat of US sanctions

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ):Norwegian firm DNV GL said Monday it was halting work to certify the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany because of the threat of US sanctions.

Technical and safety specifications must be certified for the 10-billion-euro ($12-billion) pipeline under the Baltic Sea to enter into service.

"DNV GL will cease all verification activities for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system in line with sanctions and while sanctions are in place," the firm said in a statement.

Nord Stream 2 is set to double Russian natural-gas shipments to Germany, Europe's largest economy.

It has long been in the crosshairs of the United States, particularly under President Donald Trump, whose government has openly criticised European countries for their reliance on energy from Russia.

Work resumed on the nearly completed pipeline in December after an almost year-long suspension caused by US threats of asset freezes and visa restrictions for companies involved.

Work on a section of the pipeline in Danish waters was set to begin in mid-January.

"We are implementing a plan to wind down our verification support to the project," said DNV GL, a leading firm that certifies equipment installations for the maritime and energy industries.

"As the situation currently stands, DNV GL cannot issue a certificate upon the completion of the pipeline," it said, adding that its operations complied with all relevant regulations and legislation, including sanctions.

In November, it had already stopped providing services to ships involved with the project.

Russian giant Gazprom has a majority stake in the project, working alongside an international consortium that includes Germany's Wintershall and Uniper groups, Dutch-British giant Shell, France's Engie and Austria's OMV.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Trump Germany Nord Austria United States November December Visa Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

1 minute ago

1 hour ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

1 hour ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

1 hour ago

Iran Guards seize South Korean tanker amid US tens ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.