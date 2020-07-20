UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Chechen Leader Kadyrov For Alleged Human Rights Violations - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:13 PM

US Sanctions Chechen Leader Kadyrov For Alleged Human Rights Violations - Pompeo

The United States has imposed sanction against Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov over alleged human rights abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The United States has imposed sanction against Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov over alleged human rights abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a release on Monday.

"Today, the Department of State is publicly designating Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020," Pompeo said.

This designation is due to Kadyrov's involvement in gross violations of human rights in the Chechen Republic."

Pompeo said the State Department possesses extensive credible data that Kadyrov is responsible for numerous human rights violations, including torture and extrajudicial killings, dating back more than a decade.

Related Topics

Russia United States Chechen Republic 2020 Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

18 minutes ago

GI, Law to protect local brands, ensure premium pr ..

9 minutes ago

COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two sp ..

9 minutes ago

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on lau ..

2 hours ago

UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.