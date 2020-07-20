US Sanctions Chechen Leader Kadyrov For Alleged Human Rights Violations - Pompeo

The United States has imposed sanction against Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov over alleged human rights abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The United States has imposed sanction against Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov over alleged human rights abuses, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a release on Monday.

"Today, the Department of State is publicly designating Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2020," Pompeo said.

This designation is due to Kadyrov's involvement in gross violations of human rights in the Chechen Republic."

Pompeo said the State Department possesses extensive credible data that Kadyrov is responsible for numerous human rights violations, including torture and extrajudicial killings, dating back more than a decade.